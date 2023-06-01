← Company Directory
mHUB
    • About

    mHUB is a hardtech and manufacturing innovation center in Chicago that offers membership options, accelerator programs, and research and development services to support the growth of the manufacturing industry. The community has generated over $430M in revenue, launched over 1,256 products, hired over 2,153 employees, and raised nearly $702M in capital. The facility has over 10 labs for prototyping and manufacturing, with more than $6 million of equipment and resources for members and over 5,000 square feet of event space.

    http://www.mhubchicago.com
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    110
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for mHUB

