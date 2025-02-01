← Company Directory
MGM Resorts International
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

MGM Resorts International Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in Sweden at MGM Resorts International ranges from SEK 809K to SEK 1.15M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MGM Resorts International's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

SEK 919K - SEK 1.09M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SEK 809KSEK 919KSEK 1.09MSEK 1.15M
Common Range
Possible Range

SEK 1.75M

What are the career levels at MGM Resorts International?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at MGM Resorts International in Sweden sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 1,148,380. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MGM Resorts International for the Software Engineering Manager role in Sweden is SEK 808,859.

