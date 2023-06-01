VICI Properties is a real estate investment trust that owns a large portfolio of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace. Their portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities, 19,200 hotel rooms, and over 200 restaurants, bars, and nightclubs. Their properties are leased to industry-leading gaming and hospitality operators. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. Their strategy is to create the nation's highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.