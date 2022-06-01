← Company Directory
Mettler-Toledo International
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Mettler-Toledo International that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    METTLER TOLEDO is a global manufacturer and marketer of precision instruments for use in laboratory, industrial and food retailing applications. The Company has strong worldwide leadership positions. A significant majority of our instrument sales are in segments in which we are the global leader. In addition to a broad product offering, we have one of the largest global sales and service organizations among precision instrument companies.We focus on the high value-added segments of our markets by providing innovative instruments that often integrate various technologies including application-specific solutions for customers. We design our instruments not only to gather valuable data but also to facilitate the processing and transfer of this data into customers'​ management information systems.

    http://www.mt.com
    Website
    1945
    Year Founded
    17,000
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Mettler-Toledo International

    Related Companies

    • Rackspace
    • MicroStrategy
    • Jack Henry & Associates
    • Visa
    • Citrix
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources