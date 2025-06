Metsera is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing next-generation injectable and oral nutrient-stimulated hormone (NuSH) analog peptides for treating obesity, overweight, and related conditions. Their proprietary MINT peptide library and HALO half-life extension platform enable the creation of highly differentiated product candidates. Metsera's lead candidate, MET-097i, is an ultra-long-acting GLP-1 receptor agonist currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials