Metrolinx
Metrolinx Salaries

Metrolinx's salary ranges from $49,190 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $113,821 for a Civil Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Metrolinx. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Business Analyst
$70.8K
Civil Engineer
$114K
Data Analyst
$53.7K

Data Scientist
$73.9K
Financial Analyst
$54K
Hardware Engineer
$101K
Management Consultant
$79.4K
Software Engineer
$49.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Metrolinx is Civil Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $113,821. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Metrolinx is $72,337.

