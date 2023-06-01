← Company Directory
Metro United Way
    Metro United Way is a non-profit organization that aims to improve the quality of life for all members of the community by addressing issues related to education, financial stability, and health. They work towards achieving their vision of a community where people achieve their fullest potential through various initiatives and by engaging people to give, advocate, and volunteer. They have been serving the community for 100 years and believe that it takes the whole community working together to achieve their goals.

    https://metrounitedway.org
    Website
    1917
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

