Meter is a San Francisco-based company founded in 2015 that provides internet infrastructure for businesses. Their full-stack approach combines hardware, software, and operations to create reliable and modern networks. They value work-life balance, diversity, passion, integrity, and curiosity. They are looking for people who are excited to work on interesting problems, enjoy learning from and helping each other, and are kind and ambitious. They are building for the long term and have open roles on their website.