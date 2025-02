Metalex Commodities Inc. is a US-based commodity trading firm that operates in Africa. They empower small-scale miners by formalizing, training, and equipping them, and then serve as their access to markets through offtake contracts. They deliver traceable, quality-controlled, and ethically sourced metal ores and concentrates to buyers in Asia. They work in Nigeria, Mauritania, and Zambia and are active in Lead, Zinc, Copper, Manganese, Tin, Tantalite, Niobium, Zircon, and Lithium.