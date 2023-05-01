← Company Directory
Metadome.ai
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Metadome.ai that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    This award-winning 3D & XR technology company leads the XR & Metaverse roadmap for fortune 500 companies, enabling brands to create immersive customer experiences across web, app, & in-store. They offer stunning graphics quality and solutions for the automotive, home décor, and fashion & accessories industries. With offices in India & the US, they are a go-to option for global brands including Stellantis, Lexus, HUL, Mahindra, Asian Paints, MG Motor, and Titan. Visit their website for more information and partnership opportunities.

    metadome.ai
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Metadome.ai

    Related Companies

    • PayPal
    • Snap
    • Square
    • Facebook
    • Intuit
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources