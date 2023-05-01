Meta Materials Inc. is a smart materials and photonics company that develops, manufactures, and sells various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include laser glare protection eyewear, transparent conductive film, holographic optical elements, non-invasive glucose measurement devices, and signal enhancement technology for magnetic resonance imaging scans. The company also produces nano-optic structures and color-shifting foils for authentication and brand protection applications. Its customers are OEM providers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, communications, energy, banknote and brand security, and medical devices.