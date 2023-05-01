← Company Directory
Meta Materials
    Meta Materials Inc. is a smart materials and photonics company that develops, manufactures, and sells various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include laser glare protection eyewear, transparent conductive film, holographic optical elements, non-invasive glucose measurement devices, and signal enhancement technology for magnetic resonance imaging scans. The company also produces nano-optic structures and color-shifting foils for authentication and brand protection applications. Its customers are OEM providers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, communications, energy, banknote and brand security, and medical devices.

    http://www.metamaterial.com
    Website
    2011
    Year Founded
    239
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

