Merilytics
Merilytics Business Analyst Salaries

The median Business Analyst compensation in India package at Merilytics totals ₹1.02M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Merilytics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/14/2025

Median Package
Merilytics
Senior Analyst
Hyderabad, TS, India
Total per year
₹1.02M
Level
-
Base
₹1.02M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
2 Years
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Merilytics in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,411,879. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Merilytics for the Business Analyst role in India is ₹1,024,068.

