MergersCorp M&A International
    MergersCorp™ M&A International is a global M&A advisory brand that helps clients buy and sell privately held businesses with annual revenues of $500,000 to $250 million in various industries. They offer professional cross-border M&A advisory services and have a network of investment bankers, M&A advisors, and brokers. They align the interests of all parties for mutual success and satisfaction. MergersCorp™ M&A International is not a registered broker-dealer under the U.S. securities laws and does not offer or sell securities or provide investment advice or underwriting services.

    http://www.mergerscorp.com
    2015
    126
    $10M-$50M
