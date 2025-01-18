← Company Directory
Mercury
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

Mercury Backend Software Engineer Salaries

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Mercury totals $253K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mercury's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Mercury
Backend Software Engineer
New York, NY
Total per year
$253K
Level
IC3
Base
$220K
Stock (/yr)
$33K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Mercury?

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

16.67%

YR 1

16.67%

YR 2

16.67%

YR 3

16.67%

YR 4

16.67%

YR 5

16.67%

YR 6

Stock Type
RSU

At Mercury, RSUs are subject to a 6-year vesting schedule:

  • 16.67% vests in the 1st-year (16.67% annually)

  • 16.67% vests in the 2nd-year (16.67% annually)

  • 16.67% vests in the 3rd-year (16.67% annually)

  • 16.67% vests in the 4th-year (16.67% annually)

  • 16.67% vests in the 5th-year (16.67% annually)

  • 16.67% vests in the 6th-year (16.67% annually)

7 years post-termination exercise window.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Mercury in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $313,169. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mercury for the Backend Software Engineer role in United States is $264,000.

Other Resources