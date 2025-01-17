← Company Directory
Merck
  • Salaries
  • Data Analyst

  • All Data Analyst Salaries

Merck Data Analyst Salaries

The average Data Analyst total compensation in Singapore at Merck ranges from SGD 42.6K to SGD 58.2K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Merck's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 45.6K - SGD 55.1K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 42.6KSGD 45.6KSGD 55.1KSGD 58.2K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Merck?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Merck in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 58,156. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Merck for the Data Analyst role in Singapore is SGD 42,614.

Other Resources