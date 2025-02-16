Actuary compensation in United States at Mercer ranges from $95K per year for Analyst to $103K per year for Associate. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $98K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mercer's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Analyst
$95K
$92.6K
$0
$2.3K
Senior Analyst
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate
$103K
$95K
$0
$8.3K
Senior Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
