Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz Project Manager Salaries

The median Project Manager compensation in Germany package at Mercedes-Benz totals €80.3K per year.

Stuttgart, BW, Germany
€80.3K
L5
€80.3K
€0
€0
1 Year
13 Years
What are the career levels at Mercedes-Benz?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Mercedes-Benz in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €120,663. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mercedes-Benz for the Project Manager role in Germany is €78,888.

Other Resources