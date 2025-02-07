← Company Directory
Mercedes-Benz
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Mercedes-Benz Data Scientist Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in India at Mercedes-Benz ranges from ₹1.56M per year for T9 to ₹2.3M per year for T8. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.95M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mercedes-Benz's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T9
₹1.56M
₹1.52M
₹0
₹42.4K
T8
₹2.3M
₹2.25M
₹0
₹50K
T7
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
T6
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Add CompCompare Levels

₹13.72M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.57M+ (sometimes ₹25.72M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute
What are the career levels at Mercedes-Benz?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Mercedes-Benz in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,493,567. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mercedes-Benz for the Data Scientist role in India is ₹1,806,690.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Mercedes-Benz

Related Companies

  • Jaguar Land Rover
  • ABOUT YOU
  • ResearchGate
  • Zoomcar
  • Bertelsmann
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources