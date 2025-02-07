Salaries

Data Scientist

All Data Scientist Salaries

Mercedes-Benz Data Scientist Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in India at Mercedes-Benz ranges from ₹1.56M per year for T9 to ₹2.3M per year for T8. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.95M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mercedes-Benz's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus T9 ₹1.56M ₹1.52M ₹0 ₹42.4K T8 ₹2.3M ₹2.25M ₹0 ₹50K T7 ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- T6 ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ --

₹13.72M Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.57M+ (sometimes ₹25.72M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( INR ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Get notified of new salaries Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

What's the vesting schedule at Mercedes-Benz ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.