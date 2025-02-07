All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in India at Mercedes-Benz ranges from ₹1.56M per year for T9 to ₹2.3M per year for T8. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.95M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mercedes-Benz's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T9
₹1.56M
₹1.52M
₹0
₹42.4K
T8
₹2.3M
₹2.25M
₹0
₹50K
T7
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
T6
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
