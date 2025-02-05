Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Japan at Mercari ranges from ¥8.05M per year for MG1 to ¥13.73M per year for MG4. The median yearly compensation in Japan package totals ¥12.71M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mercari's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/5/2025

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( JPY ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus

Vesting Schedule Main 33.3 % YR 1 33.3 % YR 2 33.3 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At Mercari, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33.3 % vests in the 1st -year ( 8.32 % quarterly )

33.3 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 8.32 % quarterly )

33.3 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 8.32 % quarterly )

