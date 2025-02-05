Software Engineer compensation in Japan at Mercari ranges from ¥8.05M per year for MG1 to ¥13.73M per year for MG4. The median yearly compensation in Japan package totals ¥12.71M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mercari's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
MG1
¥8.05M
¥7.2M
¥93.4K
¥757K
MG2
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
MG3
¥11.78M
¥10.94M
¥0
¥847K
MG4
¥13.73M
¥10.92M
¥126K
¥2.69M
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Mercari, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (8.32% quarterly)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (8.32% quarterly)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (8.32% quarterly)
