Mercadona
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

Mercadona Backend Software Engineer Salaries

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in Spain package at Mercadona totals €47.5K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mercadona's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Mercadona
Software Engineer
Valencia, VC, Spain
Total per year
€47.5K
Level
hidden
Base
€43.9K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€3.6K
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Mercadona?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Mercadona in Spain sits at a yearly total compensation of €75,990. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mercadona for the Backend Software Engineer role in Spain is €43,920.

Other Resources