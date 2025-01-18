← Company Directory
Mercado Libre
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Brazil

Mercado Libre Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Brazil

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Brazil package at Mercado Libre totals R$249K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mercado Libre's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Mercado Libre
Software Engineer
hidden
Total per year
R$249K
Level
Senior
Base
R$230K
Stock (/yr)
R$0
Bonus
R$19.1K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
12 Years
What are the career levels at Mercado Libre?

Latest Salary Submissions
Contribute

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Mercado Libre in Brazil sits at a yearly total compensation of R$420,674. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mercado Libre for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Brazil is R$247,923.

Other Resources