Mercado Libre
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • Uruguay

Mercado Libre Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Uruguay

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in Uruguay package at Mercado Libre totals UYU 3.18M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mercado Libre's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Mercado Libre
Senior Software Engineer
Montevideo, MO, Uruguay
Total per year
UYU 3.18M
Level
Senior Software Engineer
Base
UYU 2.93M
Stock (/yr)
UYU 0
Bonus
UYU 244K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Mercado Libre?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Mercado Libre in Uruguay sits at a yearly total compensation of R$750,430. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mercado Libre for the Backend Software Engineer role in Uruguay is R$364,359.

