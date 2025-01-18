Backend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Sao Paulo at Mercado Libre ranges from R$170K per year for Software Engineer to R$252K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Sao Paulo package totals R$234K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mercado Libre's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Jr Developer
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
Developer
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
Software Engineer
R$170K
R$160K
R$0
R$9.9K
Senior Software Engineer
R$252K
R$234K
R$0
R$18.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
