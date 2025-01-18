Backend Software Engineer compensation in Colombia at Mercado Libre totals COP 117.6M per year for Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Colombia package totals COP 122.8M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mercado Libre's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Jr Developer
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
Developer
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
Software Engineer
COP 117.6M
COP 114.94M
COP 0
COP 2.66M
Senior Software Engineer
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
