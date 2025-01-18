Backend Software Engineer compensation in Brazil at Mercado Libre ranges from R$172K per year for Software Engineer to R$236K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Brazil package totals R$188K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mercado Libre's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Jr Developer
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
Developer
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
Software Engineer
R$172K
R$163K
R$0
R$8.5K
Senior Software Engineer
R$236K
R$223K
R$0
R$13.7K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve R$174K+ (sometimes R$1.74M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***