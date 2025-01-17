← Company Directory
Mercado Libre
  Salaries
  Product Manager

  All Product Manager Salaries

Mercado Libre Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in Brazil at Mercado Libre totals R$559K per year for Senior Product Manager. The median yearly compensation in Brazil package totals R$515K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mercado Libre's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Jr Product Manager
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
Product Manager
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
Senior Product Manager
R$559K
R$448K
R$38.5K
R$73.3K
Technical Leader
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at Mercado Libre?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Mercado Libre in Brazil sits at a yearly total compensation of R$831,036. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mercado Libre for the Product Manager role in Brazil is R$542,542.

Other Resources