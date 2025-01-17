← Company Directory
Mercado Libre
Mercado Libre Product Designer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mercado Libre's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

COP 136.24M - COP 164.69M
Argentina
Common Range
Possible Range
COP 127.26MCOP 136.24MCOP 164.69MCOP 173.67M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Mercado Libre?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Mercado Libre in Colombia sits at a yearly total compensation of COP 173,672,709. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mercado Libre for the Product Designer role in Colombia is COP 127,260,175.

