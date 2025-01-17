All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in Brazil at Mercado Libre totals R$199K per year for Data Scientist. The median yearly compensation in Brazil package totals R$208K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mercado Libre's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Jr Developer
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
Developer
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
Data Scientist
R$199K
R$189K
R$0
R$10.2K
Senior Data Scientist
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
