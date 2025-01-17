← Company Directory
Mercado Libre
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Science Manager

  • All Data Science Manager Salaries

Mercado Libre Data Science Manager Salaries

The average Data Science Manager total compensation in Argentina at Mercado Libre ranges from ARS 72M to ARS 102.73M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mercado Libre's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

ARS 82.54M - ARS 96.59M
Argentina
Common Range
Possible Range
ARS 72MARS 82.54MARS 96.59MARS 102.73M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Data Science Manager submissions at Mercado Libre to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ARS 29.48M+ (sometimes ARS 294.75M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Mercado Libre?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Science Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Science Manager at Mercado Libre in Argentina sits at a yearly total compensation of ARS 102,733,995. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mercado Libre for the Data Science Manager role in Argentina is ARS 72,001,604.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Mercado Libre

Related Companies

  • Naspers
  • Pegatron
  • OZON
  • Paytm
  • Airtel India
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources