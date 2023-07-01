Company Directory
Mentor Works
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Mentor Works that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Mentor Works is a Canadian company that helps small businesses in Ontario and across Canada access government funding grants. They work closely with clients to understand their goals and challenges, and then match them with the most suitable grants to accelerate their growth. Mentor Works also provides support in areas such as business expansion, research and development, human resources, training, and capital investment through government grants, loans, and tax credits. They keep business owners informed about new programs and resources through their government funding blog.

    mentorworks.ca
    Website
    2008
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Mentor Works

    Related Companies

    • Amazon
    • LinkedIn
    • Facebook
    • Intuit
    • Flipkart
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources