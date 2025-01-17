← Company Directory
Mendix
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

Mendix Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in China at Mendix ranges from CN¥564K to CN¥800K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mendix's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CN¥640K - CN¥759K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CN¥564KCN¥640KCN¥759KCN¥800K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Solution Architect submissions at Mendix to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CN¥217K+ (sometimes CN¥2.17M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Mendix?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Solution Architect offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Mendix in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥800,402. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mendix for the Solution Architect role in China is CN¥563,761.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Mendix

Related Companies

  • Zimperium
  • Sendbird
  • Miracle Software Systems
  • Orion Innovation
  • Hyland
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources