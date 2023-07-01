← Company Directory
Mending Hearts
    Mending Hearts is a company that helps women recover from addiction through a long-term treatment program. They offer a supportive community environment and provide recovery housing, detoxification, and evidence-based programming. Their goal is to create sustainable lives for women recovering from substance abuse and mental health disorders, helping them achieve sobriety, education, and employment. They aim to provide a safe and nurturing environment for healing and recovery, using an evidence-based and collaborative approach to treatment.

    https://mendingheartsinc.org
    Website
    2004
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

