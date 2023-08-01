← Company Directory
Mendel.ai
Mendel.ai Salaries

Mendel.ai's salary ranges from $231,150 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $276,375 for a Chief of Staff at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Mendel.ai. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Chief of Staff
$276K
Software Engineer
$231K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Mendel.ai is Chief of Staff at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $276,375. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mendel.ai is $253,763.

