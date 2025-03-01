← Company Directory
Memorial Sloan Kettering
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer
  • P3
  • New York City Area

Software Engineer Level

P3

Levels at Memorial Sloan Kettering

  1. P1Software Engineer I
  2. P2Software Engineer II
  3. P3Senior Software Engineer
Average Annual Total Compensation
$134,727
Base Salary
$130,838
Stock Grant ()
$222
Bonus
$3,667

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
