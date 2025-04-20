Software Engineer compensation in United States at Memorial Sloan Kettering ranges from $106K per year for P1 to $134K per year for P3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $130K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Memorial Sloan Kettering's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/20/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$106K
$104K
$0
$2.1K
P2
$132K
$129K
$0
$3.7K
P3
$134K
$131K
$200
$3.3K
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
