← Company Directory
Memorial Sloan Kettering
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Program Manager

  • All Program Manager Salaries

Memorial Sloan Kettering Program Manager Salaries

The median Program Manager compensation in United States package at Memorial Sloan Kettering totals $139K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Memorial Sloan Kettering's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/20/2025

Median Package
company icon
Memorial Sloan Kettering
Program Manager
New York, NY
Total per year
$139K
Level
-
Base
$129K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$10K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Memorial Sloan Kettering?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Program Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Program Manager at Memorial Sloan Kettering in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $174,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Memorial Sloan Kettering for the Program Manager role in United States is $139,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Memorial Sloan Kettering

Related Companies

  • Kaiser Permanente
  • Stanford Health Care
  • Ascension
  • Sutter Health
  • UCLA Health
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources