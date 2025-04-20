All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United States at Memorial Sloan Kettering totals $90.3K per year for P1. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $125K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Memorial Sloan Kettering's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/20/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$90.3K
$88.7K
$0
$1.7K
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***