Memorial Sloan Kettering
Memorial Sloan Kettering Salaries

Memorial Sloan Kettering's salary ranges from $71,400 in total compensation per year for a Biomedical Engineer at the low-end to $218,428 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Memorial Sloan Kettering. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
P1 $106K
P2 $132K
P3 $135K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $125K
Program Manager
Median $139K

Biomedical Engineer
$71.4K
Business Operations Manager
$131K
Business Analyst
$111K
Data Science Manager
$218K
Information Technologist (IT)
$186K
Product Manager
$151K
Project Manager
$114K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$101K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Memorial Sloan Kettering is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $218,428. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Memorial Sloan Kettering is $130,650.

