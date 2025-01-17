← Company Directory
Meliora Health
Meliora Health Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Moldova at Meliora Health ranges from MDL 581K to MDL 827K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Meliora Health's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

MDL 658K - MDL 750K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
MDL 581KMDL 658KMDL 750KMDL 827K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Meliora Health?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Meliora Health in Moldova sits at a yearly total compensation of MDL 826,582. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Meliora Health for the Software Engineer role in Moldova is MDL 581,409.

