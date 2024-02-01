Meliora Health specializes in online autism assessments for ages 18 months to 18 years old. Our unique Pathways program is part of our family-first platform, which means we will establish and create a unique plan for the child and their family. As a family they will learn techniques to help the child and family cope with common autism symptoms and improve behaviors that may be causing disruptions at school and home. Additionally, we also provide counseling services to young children and young adults, from 5-25 years old.