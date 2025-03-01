← Company Directory
Melio Payments
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Melio Payments Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in Israel at Melio Payments ranges from ₪480K to ₪669K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Melio Payments's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

₪514K - ₪606K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₪480K₪514K₪606K₪669K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Data Scientist submissions at Melio Payments to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

₪579K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₪109K+ (sometimes ₪1.09M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Melio Payments, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Melio Payments in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪668,631. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Melio Payments for the Data Scientist role in Israel is ₪480,043.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Melio Payments

Related Companies

  • SoFi
  • Apple
  • Dropbox
  • Uber
  • Snap
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources