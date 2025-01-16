← Company Directory
Meituan
Meituan Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in China package at Meituan totals CN¥473K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Meituan's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Meituan
Product Manager
Beijing, BJ, China
Total per year
CN¥473K
Level
L7
Base
CN¥302K
Stock (/yr)
CN¥101K
Bonus
CN¥70.4K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Meituan?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Meituan in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥993,340. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Meituan for the Product Manager role in China is CN¥451,741.

