Meituan
  • Salaries
  • Human Resources

  • All Human Resources Salaries

  • Beijing Metropolitan Area

Meituan Human Resources Salaries in Beijing Metropolitan Area

The median Human Resources compensation in Beijing Metropolitan Area package at Meituan totals CN¥366K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Meituan's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Meituan
HR
Beijing, BJ, China
Total per year
CN¥366K
Level
L7
Base
CN¥283K
Stock (/yr)
CN¥0
Bonus
CN¥82.7K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Meituan?

Latest Salary Submissions
Contribute

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at Meituan in Beijing Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥946,502. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Meituan for the Human Resources role in Beijing Metropolitan Area is CN¥343,346.

