Meituan
Meituan Business Analyst Salaries

The average Business Analyst total compensation in China at Meituan ranges from CN¥790K to CN¥1.08M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Meituan's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

CN¥856K - CN¥1.02M
China
Common Range
Possible Range
CN¥790KCN¥856KCN¥1.02MCN¥1.08M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Meituan?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Meituan in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥1,081,526. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Meituan for the Business Analyst role in China is CN¥789,984.

