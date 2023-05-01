MeiraGTx Holdings is a clinical stage gene therapy company developing treatments for ocular diseases, degenerative diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and Parkinson's diseases. Its clinical programs include Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, radiation-induced Xerostomia, and Parkinson's program. The company also has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to develop regulatable gene therapy treatment. MeiraGTx Holdings was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York.