Meduit
    Meduit was born out of a drive for excellence and a passion for new ideas for improving revenue cycle management for healthcare organizations and the patients they serve. Today, Meduit is a parent organization where leading RCM companies, including MedA/Rx and Receivables Management Partners (RMP), collaborate to identify and measure best practices, leverage one another's unique strengths, collaborate for results, and serve healthcare clients on a unified solutions platform.Meduit is one of the nation’s leading Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) companies with decades of experience in the RCM healthcare arena, serving more than 500 hospital and physician practices in 47 states. Meduit combines a state-of-the-art accounts receivable management model with advanced technologies and an experienced people-focused team that takes a compassionate and supportive approach to patient engagement. Meduit significantly improves financial, operational and clinical performance, maximizing cash acceleration and ensuring that healthcare organizations can dedicate their resources to providing more quality healthcare services to more patients.

    https://meduitrcm.com
    2017
    840
    $100M-$250M
