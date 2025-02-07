Software Engineer compensation in United States at Medtronic ranges from $90.4K per year for Software Engineer I to $217K per year for Senior Principal Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $130K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Medtronic's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$90.4K
$86.4K
$1.9K
$2.1K
Software Engineer II
$107K
$104K
$0
$3.5K
Senior Software Engineer
$147K
$136K
$0
$11.1K
Principal Software Engineer
$173K
$150K
$5K
$17.4K
