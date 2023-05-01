Mednow is a Canadian company disrupting the pharmacy market with a people-first approach. They offer fast, free prescription delivery and easy online and phone access to expert pharmacists and doctors. Mednow's proprietary PillSmart system organizes prescription medications and nutritional supplements in simple pouches, each labelled with the name of all medications and the date and time they are to be taken. They combine telemedicine, pharmacy, and a broad spectrum of health and wellness services. Mednow trades on the TSX:V exchange as MNOW.