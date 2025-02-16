← Company Directory
Medly Pharmacy
  Salaries
  Software Engineer

  All Software Engineer Salaries

Medly Pharmacy Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in India package at Medly Pharmacy totals ₹3.24M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Medly Pharmacy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Medly Pharmacy
Senior Software Engineer
Pune, MH, India
Total per year
₹3.24M
Level
SDE2
Base
₹3.24M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Medly Pharmacy?

₹13.64M

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Contribute

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Medly Pharmacy in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,973,713. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Medly Pharmacy for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹3,240,412.

Other Resources