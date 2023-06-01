Meditrina is a San Jose-based start-up founded in 2016 that has developed the Aveta™ hysteroscopy suite, an all-in-one platform for the diagnosis and treatment of endometrial polyps and uterine fibroids. The system integrates seamlessly into any operating, procedure, or exam room and includes the single-use Aveta™ Pearl Hysteroscope for myomectomy and the single-use Aveta™ Coral Hysteroscope for polypectomy procedures. The Aveta™ Pearl Hysteroscope is the first single-use hysteroscope to include full physician control with proprietary fluid management and video control functions on the hysteroscope handle.